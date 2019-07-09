Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Olafur Eliasson retrospective in London is a sensory feast
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 12:01 pm EDT
A visitor tries to orientate through a room full of fog called 'Your blind passenger' as part of the exhibition Olafur Eliasson: 'In real life' at the Tate Modern Gallery in London, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The Tate Modern has brought together around 40 works of Eliasson. spanning the last three decades, and are on display from July 11, 2019 until January 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
LONDON — Visitors don’t just view the new London exhibition devoted to Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson. They also feel, smell and taste it.
Eliasson creates large-scale works that draw on nature and natural elements: wood, fire, light, water. More than 40 of his pieces feature in the huge retrospective at London’s Tate Modern .
Visitors can be splashed by a waterfall, touch a moss-covered wall, feel a misty rainbow, cast colorful shadows and navigate a tunnel filled with multicolored fog.
Eliasson said Tuesday he hopes people “get a sense that the show is really there because (they) looked at it, and not the other way around. . When you look at that rainbow, is it in fact you consuming the colours, or is it you producing the colours?”