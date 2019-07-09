Newman's Own president removed amid misconduct allegations

WESTPORT, Conn. — The Newman’s Own Foundation says it has removed Bob Forrester as its chief executive officer and president amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour lodged by employees.

The foundation, in a statement Tuesday, says Forrester was removed by an independent special committee of its board of directors. The group also appointed Jennifer Smith Turner to serve as the foundation’s interim president and CEO.

Newman’s Own says the action was taken following an independent investigation.

Newman’s Own was founded by actor Paul Newman in 1982. Forrester took over after Newman’s death in 2008.

The foundation gives all profits from the sale of Newman’s Own food products, which have totalled more than $540 million, to charity.

Attempts to reach Forrester Tuesday were not successful. A phone number listed for him was not in service.

The Associated Press