Museum Society offers day trips to explore Illinois history
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 5:42 am EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Museum Society is offering day trips for people to explore the state’s history and culture this summer by coach bus.
The first trip is scheduled Aug. 10. It will feature a visit to the Illinois State Museum Lockport Gallery and a 90-minute walking tour of the Old Joliet Prison. The facility was Illinois’ second state prison, and operated from 1858 to 2002. It was famously featured in the movie “The Blues Brothers.”
The second trip is Sept. 14 and will focus on African American history. The first stop will be in New Philadelphia, the site of the first town platted and registered by an African American. The group will then visit the Huck Finn Freedom Center in Hannibal, Missouri.
Trips range in cost from $114 to $149.
