1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill

Last Updated Jul 9, 2019 at 2:06 pm EDT

Two of the cars involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the Bathurst and Clark area in Thornhill on July 9, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

One person is dead and two others are in hospital after a crash in Thornhill involving multiple vehicles Tuesday morning.

York Regional Police responded to a call for a collision in the Bathurst Street and Clark Avenue area around 10 a.m.

Police say they believe five vehicles were involved and those hurt have possibly critical injuries.

The intersection will be closed for several hours as the major collisions unit investigates.

More to come

