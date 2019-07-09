Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,545.21, up 82.26 points).

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.16 per cent, to $6.34 on 4.6 million shares.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TSX:TRST). Health care. Down 27 cents, or 5.4 per cent, to $4.73 on 4.6 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Materials. Down 75 cents, or 6.49 per cent, to $10.80 on 4.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down three cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $1.84 on 3.8 million shares.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSX:NVA). Energy. Down one cent, or 0.39 per cent, to $2.53 on 3.5 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 33 cents, or 1.59 per cent, to $21.09 on 3.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

CannTrust Holdings Inc. — CannTrust Holding’s Danish partner has quarantined a batch of products received from the licensed producer in connection with Health Canada’s recent discovery of illegal growing operations at its Ontario greenhouse. Stenocare said Tuesday that it has been in contact with the Danish Medicines Agency and the single batch has been put in quarantine for potential destruction, pending an ongoing investigation by Health Canada.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Up $1.07 or 2.6 per cent to $42.15. Canada’s largest oil producers are calling on the Alberta government to reward companies that commit to adding crude-by-rail capacity by easing their oil curtailment levels. The proposal would allow crude oil export capacity to increase at the same time that barrels are being produced to fill that capacity, Suncor Energy Inc. CEO Mark Little said, while taking part in a panel discussion with representatives of four other large Calgary-based oil producers at the TD Securities Calgary Energy Conference. The result would be that Alberta producers would be able to get better prices for higher volumes of oil, which would swell the government treasury with more resource royalties and taxes, he said.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Up one cent to $2.22. Bombardier Inc. says it intends to appeal a Brazilian administrative tribunal ruling that concluded the railway car manufacturer and 10 other companies of allegedly manipulating contract bids. Brazil’s economic defence administrative council imposed fines of around $175 million against a “cartel” it found manipulated at least 26 tenders between 1999 and 2013 in four Brazilian states. Bombardier Transportation in Brazil was fined $7.9 million. It could also be prevented from receiving public subsidies for five years, but won’t be barred from obtaining public contracts.

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Down 48 cents to $103.30. CIBC has signed a deal to acquire U.S. investment bank Cleary Gull as it continues its push south of the border. Financial terms of the deal to acquire the Milwaukee-based boutique firm announced Tuesday were not disclosed. The Toronto-based bank said buying Cleary Gull, which specializes in middle market mergers and acquisitions, private capital placement and debt advisory services, supports CIBC’s continued growth in the U.S. The Canadian bank has been ramping up its U.S. presence since it acquired The PrivateBank in 2017.

The Canadian Press