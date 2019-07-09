Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Military's second-in-command to resign, links decision with Mark Norman case
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 9:33 pm EDT
OTTAWA — The military’s second-in-command, Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk, is resigning.
The move, which is effective on Aug. 9, comes only weeks after the federal government agreed to a settlement with Wynnyk’s predecessor, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.
It was believed at that time that Wynnyk would remain as the Canadian Forces’ vice-chief of the defence staff for the foreseeable future.
But in a letter obtained by Global News, Wynnyk reportedly links his resignation to an attempt by the military’s top officer, Gen. Jonathan Vance, to reinstate Norman.
Wynnyk writes that Vance asked him shortly after the breach-of-trust case against Norman was dropped in May to step down before reversing course following the government’s settlement with Norman.
But Wynnyk says when Vance asked him to stay on, he declined.
Wynnyk’s departure represents the latest round of turmoil for the Canadian Forces following Norman’s suspension in January 2017.
The Canadian Press
