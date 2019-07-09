Media report more than 20 dead in Papua New Guinea violence

CANBERRA, Australia — Media have reported more than 20 people have been killed in recent tribal violence in Papua New Guinea.

The death toll and dates of the violence in the remote highland province of Hela varied in reports on Wednesday by Australian Broadcasting Corp. and the Post-Courier newspaper.

Hela Governor Philip Undialu told ABC the latest violence was on Monday when 16 people including women and children died at the village of Karida.

Undialu says the killings were probably retaliation for an earlier attack that left around seven dead.

The Post-Courier reports as many as 24 people were killed in the villages of Karida and Peta since Saturday.

Papua New Guinea Police spokesman Superintendent Dominic Kakas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The Associated Press