Man survives being swept over Niagara Falls

A man is in hospital after being swept over Niagara Falls Tuesday.

Niagara Parks police said they were called to a report of a man in crisis near the Horseshoe Falls at around 4 a.m.

“On arrival [the] male was observed to climb over [the] retaining wall and swept over falls,” police said.

Police said they later found the man sitting on some rocks of the lower river.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Resources are available if you or someone you know needs help. If help is needed right away, call 911.