Killing of Muslim teen in Phoenix area trending on Twitter
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 6:37 pm EDT
PHOENIX — Hundreds of people including a presidential candidate are speaking out on Twitter about the killing of a 17-year-old Muslim youth at a suburban convenience store by a white man who said he was threatened by the boy’s rap music.
Peoria, Arizona, police arrested 27-year-old Michael Adams on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing early Thursday. Adams was walking nearby with a pocket knife and blood on parts of his body.
Officers say Adams indicated he felt threatened by the music coming from the vehicle of Elijah Al-Amin, who was stabbed in his throat and back inside the store. The teen ran outside and collapsed.
Adams’ attorney says he is mentally ill.
Using the Twitter hashtag #JusticeForElijah, many including Democratic candidate Cory Booker are terming the attack a hate crime.
The Associated Press
