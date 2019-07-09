Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ivory Coast passes legislation encouraged by Ivanka Trump
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 9:42 pm EDT
World Bank President David Malpass, and White House senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive for a dinner in honor of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Treasury Department in Washington, Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump is applauding the recent passage of legislation in Ivory Coast related to changes she pushed during her April trip to Africa.
The country is on the process of updating its family code to make it more equitable to women.
The president’s eldest daughter and senior adviser is praising the move as “a great step forward” that “supports women’s equal management of household assets” in a statement to The Associated Press.
During her trip this spring, Trump visited a cocoa farm in Adzope and participated in a meeting on economic opportunities for women in West Africa.
The Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative and the Millennium Challenge Corporation foreign assistance agency are also praising the changes, calling them “important steps forward in supporting women’s equality and economic empowerment.”