Illinois transgender inmate in legal battle over abuse freed

CHICAGO — A transgender woman who has battled the Illinois Department of Corrections over alleged abuse while she was incarcerated has been released from prison.

Deon “Strawberry” Hampton of Chicago, who was serving a 10-year sentence for burglary, was released Monday from Logan Correctional Center outside Lincoln.

Prisoner Review Board spokesman Jason Sweat said Tuesday the Corrections Department recommended restoration of good conduct credit to the 28-year-old Hampton and the board approved. He says that made Hampton eligible for release.

Hampton was incarcerated at correctional facilities for men before being transferred last year to Logan, a facility that houses women. She alleged she was repeatedly the victim of sexual assault, taunting and beatings in male prisons.

IDOC was forced to transfer Hampton to Logan after a federal court found Hampton had a strong case her equal-protection rights were violated.

Public radio WBEZ first reported Hampton’s release.

The Associated Press