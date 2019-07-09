Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Great Lakes water levels continue surge; 2 set records
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 3:27 pm EDT
DETROIT — Water levels in two of the Great Lakes are the highest ever recorded.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday that Lakes Erie and Ontario last month reached their highest points since record-keeping began in 1918.
Also setting a new mark was Lake St. Clair, which is part of the waterway linking Lakes Huron and Erie.
Meanwhile, Lake Superior’s level set a record for the month of June. Lakes Huron and Michigan missed setting a monthly record by less than an inch.
Previous highs for June were reached in 1986 on Lakes Superior, St. Clair and Erie and in 2017 on Lake Ontario.
Hydrologist Keith Kompoltowicz (kom-POL-toe-witz) of the Army Corps says three months of abnormally wet weather have kept stream flows into the Great Lakes well above average.
The Associated Press
