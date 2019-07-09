Go train collides with car in Mississauga

A Go train and a vehicle have collided just east of Port Credit.

The train was the Aldershot 12:01 p.m. train headed to Union Station.

Peel police say the train hit the car at Alexandra Avenue and Fourth Street in Mississauga.

A man was the only person in the car and police said he was walking around after his car was hit.

He was transported to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.

Go Transit said there will be delays and cancellations during the police investigation.