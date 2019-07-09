Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Flash floods wash away car, driver found dead in Spain
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 3:25 am EDT
MADRID — Authorities in northern Spain say firefighters have found the body of a driver whose car was swept away by flash flooding caused by intense and sudden downpours.
The Monday evening rainfall, at times accompanied by hail, led to road closures and power cuts in various parts of Spain, but in the northern town of Tafalla it caused the overflowing of two local rivers.
Access to the town of 10,000 wasn’t cleared until the early hours of Tuesday, the government of the Navarra region said, adding that a major railway line had also been disrupted.
In nearby Pamplona, a Tuesday evening bullfight during the city’s famous San Fermin festival had to be suspended because of the rain.
The national weather agency, AEMET, is warning that more downpours are expected on Tuesday.
