1 dead in crash on Hwy. 50 in Brampton

A driver is dead after a crash between a car and a transport truck in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 50 at Cottrelle Boulevard, near The Gore Road, just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the driver of the car was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

It is unclear if the truck driver suffered any injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Several roads are closed in the area.