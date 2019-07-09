Loading articles...

1 dead in crash on Hwy. 50 in Brampton

Last Updated Jul 9, 2019 at 10:51 am EDT

A car and a truck collided at Highway 50 and Cottrelle Boulevard in Brampton on July 9, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

A driver is dead after a crash between a car and a transport truck in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 50 at Cottrelle Boulevard, near The Gore Road, just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the driver of the car was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

It is unclear if the truck driver suffered any injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Several roads are closed in the area.

