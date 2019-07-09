Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dems want Acosta to quit for role in financier's sex plea
by Alan Fram, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 10:36 am EDT
WASHINGTON — A growing collection of congressional Democrats say President Donald Trump’s labour secretary should resign because of his role in a 2008 plea deal that let a billionaire financier escape prison time for alleged sex crimes.
Among the Democrats calling Tuesday for Alexander Acosta to resign were Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a 2020 presidential candidate. House Speake Nancy Pelosi said Monday night that Acosta should step aside.
Acosta was a federal prosecutor in South Florida when he was involved in a secret 2008 plea deal that let Epstein avoid federal charges.
That investigation involved at least 40 teenage girls. The agreement let him avoid a possible life sentence.
Epstein was charged in New York on Monday in a new federal indictment accusing him of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.
Alan Fram, The Associated Press
