Former prime minister Jean Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong: report

Last Updated Jul 9, 2019 at 9:18 am EDT

Former prime minister Jean Chretien participates in an interview in Ottawa on March 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Former prime minister Jean Chretien has reportedly been hospitalized in Hong Kong.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that during opening remarks at a conference on U.S. and China trade relations, it was announced that Chretien wasn’t well and had been taken to hospital as a precaution.

No further details have been released on his condition.

The 85-year-old had been scheduled to speak at the conference on Tuesday.

