California OKs benefits to immigrants in country illegally
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 7:54 pm EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has become the first state to offer taxpayer-funded health benefits to adults living in the country illegally.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Tuesday that makes low-income adults age 25 and younger eligible for the state’s Medicaid program regardless of their immigration status.
State officials expect the plan to cover about 90,000 people and cost taxpayers $98 million. California already covers children ages 18 and younger regardless of immigration status.
The law will not give health insurance benefits to everyone 25 and younger, but only those whose income is low enough to qualify.
Newsom and Democratic legislative leaders say they plan to further expand coverage to more adults in the years to come. Republican President Donald Trump has called the move “crazy .”
The Associated Press
