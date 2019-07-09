Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Barr sees a legal way to ask about citizenship on census
by Mike Balsamo, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 12:26 am EDT
EDGEFIELD, S.C. — Attorney General William Barr says the Trump administration will take action in the days ahead that he believes will allow a question on citizenship to be added to next year’s census.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr offered no details except to say he sees a way to legally require census respondents to say whether or not they are citizens. The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked adding the question, taking issue with what it calls a “contrived” justification for it.
The Census Bureau’s experts have said requiring such information would discourage immigrants from participating and result in a less accurate count of the number of people in the U.S.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that’s the goal, and accused Trump of wanting to “make America white again.”
Mike Balsamo, The Associated Press
