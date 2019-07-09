Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
85% of human trafficking victims in Mexico women, girls
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 6:20 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission says 85% of the country’s human trafficking victims between 2012 and 2017 were women and girls.
The commission’s definition covers a range of 26 crimes from sexual and labour exploitation to organ trafficking. It found more than 5,200 victims in documented cases during the five-year period. The review does not include migrant smuggling.
The report released Tuesday dated to 2012, when Mexico passed a federal law meant to prevent, eradicate and punish human trafficking. It said more than half of the cases occurred in five areas of the country: Mexico City, Mexico State, Baja California, Oaxaca and Chiapas.
Commission president Luis Raúl González condemned a lack of prevention policy and support for victims. Children made up 27% of the victims.
The Associated Press
