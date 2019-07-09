Loading articles...

3 stabbed in downtown Seattle

Seattle Police Department PIO Sean Whitcomb, left, talks about several unprovoked stabbings that occurred in downtown Seattle, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Via Twitter, police said two people were transported to a local hospital, including a 75-year-old man who was in stable condition. The suspect was apprehended shortly after the stabbings. At right is Seattle Fire Department PIO Kristin Tinsley. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP)

SEATTLE — Authorities say three people were stabbed in downtown Seattle and a suspect is in custody.

Seattle Police responded to a call about 10 a.m. Tuesday. Via Twitter, police said two people were transported to a local hospital, including a 75-year-old man who was in stable condition. Details about the second person weren’t immediately available. A third victim was treated at the scene.

Police say the suspect’s clothing and a knife were recovered nearby. Streets were closed near the scene as the investigation continues.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.