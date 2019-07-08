Woman and 2 dogs die in suspicious Hamilton fire

A woman has died after a fire in a multi-unit residential building in Hamilton on Monday.

Police responded to a call in the Gage Avenue and Barton Street area where smoke was seen coming from an apartment in the building.

Police say a woman and two dogs were pulled from the unit. The woman did not have vital signs and was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead. CPR was performed on the dogs and they did not survive.

Police say they are investigating the fire as suspicious and the Hamilton fire marshall has been called to investigate.