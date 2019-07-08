US victory most-viewed match this year but down from 2015

The United States’ 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Sunday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup final averaged nearly 15.6 million U.S. viewers on English- and Spanish-language television.

It was the most-viewed match this season, but a decrease from the 2015 final.

The match averaged 14.27 million viewers on Fox, according to the network and Nielsen, and peaked at 19.6 million. It was a 22 per cent increase over last year’s FIFA World Cup men’s final between France and Croatia, which averaged 11.44 million.

The audience was down 43.8 per cent from the 2015 final between the U.S. and Japan, which averaged 25.4 million viewers. That match though was played in Canada and started at 7 p.m. Eastern, compared to Sunday’s in France, which kicked off at 11 a.m. Eastern.

The Associated Press