UK hunts culprit behind leak of envoy's frank Trump missives
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 5:07 am EDT
In this Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 photo, British Ambassador Kim Darroch hosts a National Economists Club event at the British Embassy in Washington. Leaked diplomatic cables published Sunday, July 7,2 019, in a British newspaper reveal that Britain's ambassador to the United States described President Donald Trump's administration as "clumsy and inept" while grappling with international problems. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)
LONDON — The British government is hunting for the source of a leak of diplomatic cables from Britain’s ambassador in Washington that branded President Donald Trump’s administration “dysfunctional” and “inept.”
British officials are embarrassed by the publication of Kim Darroch’s unflattering assessment — but more alarmed that sensitive confidential information has been leaked, possibly for political ends.
The leak embarrasses outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, who has sometimes clashed with Trump.
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Monday that his department was seeking the culprit. He said the ability to communicate frankly was “fundamental” to diplomacy.
After Darroch’s assessments were published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, Trump said the ambassador “has not served the U.K. well, I can tell you that. We are not big fans of that man.”