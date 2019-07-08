UAE draws down troops in Yemen in 'strategic redeployment'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates has drawn down its troop levels in Yemen but remains a key member of the Saudi-led coalition at war with Iran-aligned rebels there.

A senior Emirati official confirmed Monday that UAE troop levels are down, describing it as a “strategic redeployment.” The official declined to disclose how many troops have left Yemen and how many remain.

In discussing the drawdown of troops in Yemen, the Emirati official also noted the “overall geostrategic picture” in reference to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran in the Persian Gulf region. The UAE, which supports U.S. sanctions on Iran, has also called for a de-escalation.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss troop deployments for security reasons.

Aya Batrawy, The Associated Press



