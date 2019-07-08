Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump hailing 'environmental leadership,' as skeptics abound
by Ellen Knickmeyer And Kevin Freking, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 3:11 pm EDT
President Donald Trump speaks at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., on his way returning back to the White House, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is promoting what he’s calling his “environmental leadership” despite deep skepticism from former federal regulators and environmental advocates.
Trump plans a White House address later Monday that’s intended to provide a rare presidential focus on environmental issues.
The head of his Council on Environmental Quality says Trump’s remarks will highlight his efforts to balance environmental challenges with business needs.
His administration has initiated dozens of rollbacks in environmental protections and accused the Obama administration in particular of going too far on rules.
Former Environmental Protection Agency officials say Trump is making a gesture to voters worried about climate change and pollution.
Environmental groups say Trump’s rollbacks include some of the most sweeping in decades, and EPA’s own estimates project increased deaths from some of the changes.
