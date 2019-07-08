Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto's top doctor sounds alarm on province's loosened alcohol regulations
by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Posted Jul 8, 2019 12:58 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 8, 2019 at 1:01 pm EDT
Toronto’s top doctor is sounding the alarm about the provincial government’s loosened rules around alcohol sales and consumption.
In a report to the city’s board of health today, Dr. Eileen de Villa says the regulations, which include allowing alcohol to be served starting at 9 a.m. and plans to allow the sale of beer and wine in corner stores will “negatively impact public health and safety.”
She says in her report that increased access to alcohol is associated with a spike in consumption and higher rates of alcohol-related harms.
De Villa says Premier Doug Ford’s government lacks a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the health and social harms of alcohol use.
She says the city should make sure that alcohol sales are expanded slowly, and the province should collaborate with municipal public health units to develop an Ontario-wide strategy to reduce negative effects.
Representatives for the ministers of health and finance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
