Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The Latest: California Senate approves drinking water fund
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 10:58 pm EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on a California drinking water proposal (all times local):
8 p.m.
The California Senate has voted to send Gov. Gavin Newsom a bill to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to improve contaminated drinking water.
The bill cleared the Senate on Monday by a vote of 38-1, giving it bipartisan support.
Newsom says about 1 million Californians don’t have access to clean drinking water. The bill would spend $130 million per year over the next decade to help improve water systems. Most of the money comes from the state’s cap-and-trade program aimed at fighting climate change.
___
5:30 p.m.
California lawmakers are poised to send legislation to Gov. Gavin Newsom that will spend $130 million a year over the next decade to improve drinking water for about a million people.
About 1 million of California’s nearly 40 million residents don’t have access to clean drinking water because of pollution from humans or natural causes. Newsom proposed a tax on most residential water bills to address this problem. But lawmakers were wary of approving a new tax in a year when they had an estimated $21.5 billion surplus.
Lawmakers on Monday are slated to approve $130 million a year to help distressed water systems operate. The money comes from a fund to improve the state’s air quality.
Democratic Sen. Bob Wieckowski opposed the bill, saying the funding source is inappropriate.