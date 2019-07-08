It’s A Teenage Vape Land

In today’s Big Story podcast, the numbers are shocking. Among teens, the use of vape products has nearly doubled in the year since the products became legal. We don’t officially know why…but you might find some clues in big, flashy, poster-sized pictures in the window of your favourite convenience store.

What do we know about vaping’s appeal to young people? About its long-term effects? About the link between e-cigarettes and traditional smoking rates? When schools are removing the doors to bathrooms to try to stop kids from huffing vapour in there like yesterday’s kids used to inhale smoke, it’s clear something worth investigating is happening here.

GUEST: Carly Weeks, health reporter, The Globe and Mail

