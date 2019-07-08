Loading articles...

3 males shot near Queen and Ossington

Last Updated Jul 8, 2019 at 5:43 am EDT

Toronto police investigate a shooting in the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue on July 8, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Three males have serious injuries after a shooting in the Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood.

Toronto police were called to the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known.

There is no word on suspects.

Queen Street West is closed from Dovercourt Road to Ossington while police investigate.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.