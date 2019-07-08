Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Saudi Arabia says it intercepts bomb-laden Yemen rebel drone
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 10:43 pm EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting “civilian infrastructure” in the kingdom.
The announcement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency early Tuesday did not identify what the drone targeted.
The Houthi’s Al-Masirah satellite television station said the Houthis sought to again target Abha regional airport, which they’ve hit several times in recent weeks, as well as a power station in Abha.
Attacks on Abha’s airport have wounded dozens and killed at least one person.
The Houthis have stepped up launching bomb-laden drones in Saudi Arabia amid the kingdom’s yearslong war in the country against them. The Iranian-backed rebel’s campaign comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the faltering nuclear deal with world powers.