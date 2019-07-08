Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rains strand Washington drivers, flood White House basement
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 11:47 am EDT
Motorists are stranded on a flooded section of Canal Road in Washington during a heavy rainstorm, Monday, July 8, 2019. (Dave Dildine/WTOP via AP)
WASHINGTON — A slow-moving rainstorm has washed out roads, stranded drivers and soaked basements, including the White House’s, during a chaotic morning commute in the national capital region.
Water gushed into the press workspace in the basement near the White House’s West Wing. Government employees worked to drain puddles of standing water with wet vacs.
National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Ledbetter says the storm dumped about 6.3 inches of rain near Frederick, Maryland, about 4.5 inches near Arlington, Virginia, and about 3.4 inches at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in a two-hour period.
A spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department says emergency workers in the Maryland county used boats for dozens of rescues, plucking people from flooded cars. Pete Piringer said he didn’t immediately receive any reports of storm-related injuries.