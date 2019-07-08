Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police probe violent Disneyland fight after video surfaces
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 4:28 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES — A video capturing a family’s violent fight at Disneyland has prompted police to re-open their investigation into the brawl and may result in charges.
Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt says officers were called to the theme park on Saturday to help break up the melee, which began between a brother and sister but quickly involved other family members.
Wyatt says the family members declined to co-operate with authorities and were escorted off Disneyland property. After police were forwarded the video, they continued to investigate and will work with the city attorney’s office to see if any charges should be filed.
Disneyland Resort spokeswoman Liz Jaeger says any violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated.
Police do not know what prompted the fight. No injuries were reported.
The Associated Press
