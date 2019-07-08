Man shot by pellet gun while delivering newspapers in Etobicoke

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot while delivering newspapers in Etobicoke early Monday morning.

The incident started on Royal York Road, north of The Queensway.

Police said the man got into some sort of fight with a group of youths and was shot with, what appears to be, a pellet gun.

The victim then drove to meet up with his supervisor at Islington Avenue and Norseman Street where they called 911.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital with serious wounds.

No suspect descriptions have been released.