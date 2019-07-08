Ontario Food Terminal staying put: province

The Ontario Food Terminal will not be moving from its current location in Etobicoke, the provincial government says.

The food terminal is located on The Queensway near Park Lawn Road, and employs around 5,000 people.

“The location of the Food Terminal today is an important part of what makes it so successful,” Agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman said on Breakfast Television on Monday.

But he said the government is looking at enhancing the space.

“We’re going to be leaving it there and we’re going to be working on modernizing it, putting better equipment in and more technology in it,” the minister said.

He also said the farmers’ market at the location hasn’t been updated for many years.

The provincial government had been reviewing a variety of options for the food terminal. It was also considering moving the terminal to open up valuable condo real-estate.

Hardemann said a review is still underway on how to best improve the terminal’s operations.

Back in May, farmers and grocers voiced their concerns over the uncertain future of terminal.

If the terminal was moved, the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers said higher transportation costs would have send grocery bills soaring.