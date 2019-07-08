Loading articles...

MDC, Sangamo Therapeutics rise; Apple, F5 Networks decline

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

M.D.C. Holdings Inc., up $3.19 to $36.20.

The homebuilder’s shares jumped after it reported higher preliminary orders, deliveries and margins in the second quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., up 12 cents to $11.52.

The gene therapy company gave a positive update on research into an experimental treatment for severe hemophilia A.

Apple Inc., down $4.21 to $200.02.

The iPhone maker’s shares fell after it was downgraded to sell by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

AZZ Inc., up $2.76 to $48.86.

The maker of metal coatings reported strong first quarter profit and sales.

Symantec Corp., up 61 cents to $25.61.

The cybersecurity software maker continued to climb on speculation it could be acquired by chipmaker Broadcom.

F5 Networks Inc., down $5.65 to $142.01.

The provider of cloud computing services for mobile apps was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs.

NetApp Inc., down $1.99 to $60.42.

The data management company was downgraded by analysts at Citi.

Cardinal Health Inc., down 74 cents to $47.49.

The drug distributor said its chief financial officer is leaving the company.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.