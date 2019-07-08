MDC, Sangamo Therapeutics rise; Apple, F5 Networks decline

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

M.D.C. Holdings Inc., up $3.19 to $36.20.

The homebuilder’s shares jumped after it reported higher preliminary orders, deliveries and margins in the second quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., up 12 cents to $11.52.

The gene therapy company gave a positive update on research into an experimental treatment for severe hemophilia A.

Apple Inc., down $4.21 to $200.02.

The iPhone maker’s shares fell after it was downgraded to sell by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

AZZ Inc., up $2.76 to $48.86.

The maker of metal coatings reported strong first quarter profit and sales.

Symantec Corp., up 61 cents to $25.61.

The cybersecurity software maker continued to climb on speculation it could be acquired by chipmaker Broadcom.

F5 Networks Inc., down $5.65 to $142.01.

The provider of cloud computing services for mobile apps was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs.

NetApp Inc., down $1.99 to $60.42.

The data management company was downgraded by analysts at Citi.

Cardinal Health Inc., down 74 cents to $47.49.

The drug distributor said its chief financial officer is leaving the company.

The Associated Press