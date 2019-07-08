Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man, 70, disqualified from LA Marathon dies by suicide
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 7:37 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a 70-year-old man has died by suicide after he was disqualified from the Los Angeles Marathon over cheating allegations.
Frank Meza of South Pasadena was found in the Los Angeles River last Thursday after reports that someone may have jumped from a bridge.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office says Meza died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and ruled his death a suicide.
Meza, a retired physician, was a longtime marathon runner.
Days before his death, the Los Angeles Marathon disqualified his finish in the March race. Officials said he left the course and came back from a different position. His time of 2 hours, 53 minutes 10 seconds had been the fastest ever for a man his age.
Meza said he only stopped to relieve himself.
The Associated Press
