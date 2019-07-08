Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man, 22, accused of recording women in Eaton Centre change rooms
by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Posted Jul 8, 2019 10:23 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 8, 2019 at 10:38 am EDT
Homemade device seized in Voyeurism investigation. Toronto police.
Toronto police say a 22-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly recorded women in a changing room at a popular shopping mall in the city on Saturday.
Officers allege the man, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, went into a clothing store at the Eaton Centre at about 4 p.m. and entered a unisex changing room.
They allege the man then placed a “homemade recording device” on the floor between change room stalls and recorded multiple women changing.
They say one of the women noticed the device and notified both security and police.
Investigators say they found numerous video clips of unknown women on the man’s device.
The man has been charged with 10 counts of voyeurism and one count of mischief/obstructing property under $5,000.
