London daredevil scales one of Europe's tallest buildings

LONDON — A free climber in London has scaled one of the tallest buildings in Europe.

The man who climbed The Shard early Monday morning was spoken to by police after he made his ascent but hasn’t been arrested.

London police say they were called to the scene after receiving reports that someone was climbing The Shard.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but weren’t needed.

The building is 1,017 feet (310 metres) high. Others have also scaled the building.

The Shard has an injunction to prevent a climber known as the French Spiderman from attempting the ascent.

The Associated Press