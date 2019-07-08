Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judges overturn child sex abuse conviction of Marine colonel
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 10:24 am EDT
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — A three-judge military panel has overturned the child sexual abuse conviction of a decorated Marine colonel who was based in North Carolina.
The Daily News of Jacksonville reports the judges overturned the conviction of Col. Daniel H. Wilson of Mason, Washington.
In September 2017 in a hearing at Camp Lejeune, Wilson was found guilty of sexual abuse of a child; six counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman and absence without leave. He was sentenced to 5 1/2 years of confinement and was dismissed from service.
The United States Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his sex abuse conviction this month, ruling that the evidence was legally and factually insufficient.
The panel remanded the case for a rehearing to deliver a sentence on the other convictions.
The Associated Press
