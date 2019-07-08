Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judge rejects demand to halt transfer of two Montreal English schools to French system
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 2:47 pm EDT
Quebec education minister Jean-Francois Roberge announces a $1.7 billion investment into school expansion and construction at a news conference Monday, June 17, 2019 in Chambly, Que.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL — A Quebec Superior Court judge has rejected a demand to immediately halt the transfer of two east-end Montreal English-language schools to the French system.
The English Montreal School Board had sought a court injunction on grounds the Quebec government’s decision to transfer the schools was a violation of minority language rights guaranteed in the Constitution.
The board argued the Education Department’s decision would also hurt the vitality of the English-speaking community and wanted an immediate halt to the transfers pending an evaluation of the merits of the case.
In a decision published today, Justice Dominique Poulin said the English board failed to convince her the matter was urgent. She added an injunction would do more harm to the French-language school board because it is in serious need of space for students.
Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge decided to transfer two English schools effective July 1. He argued the French school board was short 3,000 spaces while some English schools in east-end Montreal operate at roughly half capacity.
Poulin says the vitality of the English-speaking community in east-end Montreal can be re-established following a judgment on the merits of the school board’s lawsuit.
The school board says it is considering its next steps.