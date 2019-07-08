Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Italy seeks jurisdiction in killing of 2 Indian fishermen
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 7:11 am EDT
MILAN — An international arbitration court in the Netherlands has opened two weeks of hearings into Italy’s request to have India drop all criminal prosecution against two Italian marines it accuses of killing two Indian fishermen in a 2012 incident.
Italy’s representative to the court, Ambassador Francesco Azzarello, argued Monday that India has shown prejudice in the case, and that Italy should have jurisdiction because it involves active-duty servicemen.
Italy claims that the marines fired warning shots at a small boat that was on a collision course with an oil tanker they were assigned to protect as it traversed international waters off India in an area known for pirate activity.
India says that the Italians fired automatic weapons at the boat, which was legally operating in its economic zone.
