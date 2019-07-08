Israel says it shot down drone that crossed from Gaza

JERUSALEM — Israel’s military says it has shot down a drone that crossed into its territory from the Gaza Strip.

The military says it recovered the downed drone and took it in for examination Monday.

There was no comment from Gaza. Its militant Hamas leaders are known to have developed a drone program with Iranian help. The drones are typically used for reconnaissance along the Israeli-Gaza border and it’s unclear if they have potential to carry out attacks.

The incident comes amid low-level tensions along the border as Israel and Gaza are still trying to maintain an informal long-term truce between them. Recent protests have included Palestinian youths launching incendiary balloons toward Israeli farmland. Others have approached the heavily guarded fence at several locations and clashed with Israeli troops.

