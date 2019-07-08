In the news today, July 8

Three stories in the news for Monday, July 8

———

FIVE PREMIERS MEETING AT CALGARY STAMPEDE

The premiers of Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories are mixing business with pleasure at the Calgary Stampede. A release from the Alberta government says Jason Kenney will officially welcome the other provincial leaders at a traditional white hat ceremony during the premier’s annual Stampede pancake breakfast this morning. It says formal meetings will follow, noting the five leaders share common goals such as building pipelines and free trade within Canada. The first ministers will also take in some Stampede rodeo action before travelling to Saskatoon for this week’s Council of the Federation meeting.

———

SPIES WELCOMED ENERGY INDUSTRY INFO

Newly disclosed documents show that Canada’s spy service routinely welcomed reports from the energy industry about perceived threats, and kept such information in its files in case it might prove useful later. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service is supposed to retain only information that is “strictly necessary” to do its job, and it’s now facing questions about whether it collected and hung on to material about groups or people who posed no real threat. Details of the C-SIS practices are emerging in a case mounted by the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association in the Federal Court of Canada.

———

ADVENTURERS FLOCK TO DECAYING N.L. AMUSEMENT PARK

Once a bustling family attraction and the site of a rare piece of North American railway history, visiting the Trinity Train Loop in eastern Newfoundland now feels like walking into a post-apocalyptic movie scene. Train cars with smashed windows are covered in graffiti. The mangled tracks guide visitors through a wooded area near Trinity, on the island’s Bonavista Peninsula, straight into the eerie space of a crumbling amusement park, complete with a collapsed, rusting ferris wheel and an empty swimming pool.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— The 2019 Calgary Stampede runs through July 14.

— International scientific conference in Saskatoon explores ideas and opportunities for sustainable plant production and food and water security.

— Federal officials in Vancouver to highlight a government investment in avalanche awareness and safety efforts.

— Federal officials make announcement in Iqaluit about creating employment opportunities for Inuit across Canada.

———

The Canadian Press