Houston man accused of trying to join IS pleads guilty

HOUSTON — A Texas man who planned to travel overseas and shared information on making bombs and using machetes has pleaded guilty to trying to join the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya of Houston pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Damlarkaya, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested in December 2017 following an undercover FBI investigation. He remains in custody pending sentencing in Houston and faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Investigators say Damlarkaya shared information on making and using weapons with people he thought also supported IS.

Authorities found a machete near Damlarkaya’s bed.

