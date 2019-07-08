Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Greek election winner to be sworn in as prime minister
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 3:34 am EDT
Greek opposition New Democracy conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks to his supporters at the New Democracy headquarters in Athens, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Official results from nearly 60% of ballots counted showed the conservative New Democracy party of Kyriakos Mitsotakis winning comfortably with 39.7% compared to Tsipras' Syriza party with 31.5%. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
ATHENS, Greece — Conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be sworn in as Greece’s new prime minister after a resounding win over left-wing Alexis Tsiparas, who led the country through the tumultuous final years of its international bailouts.
Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party won 39.8% of the vote, giving him 158 seats in the 300-member parliament, a comfortable governing majority. Tsipras’ Coalition of the Radical Left, or Syriza, garnered 31.5%. The extremist right-wing Golden Dawn, Greece’s third largest party during the height of the financial crisis, failed to make the 3% threshold to enter parliament.
Mitsotakis will have to move fast to deal with the myriad problems still plaguing the economy. Europe’s finance ministers are meeting in Brussels on Monday and will be discussing Greece, which still has stringent fiscal targets to meet.