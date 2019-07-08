Loading articles...

Eastbound Gardiner ramp to Spadina blocked due to crash

Last Updated Jul 8, 2019 at 10:27 pm EDT

An image from a traffic camera shows a damaged truck on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway ramp to Spadina Avenue on July 8, 2019. CITYNEWS.

The eastbound Gardiner Expressway ramp to Spadina Avenue is blocked due to a single vehicle collision.

Police say a box truck hit the guardrail around 9 p.m. Monday and is too damaged to drive.

Crews are on scene to remove the vehicle and clean up the debris.

No injuries were reported and there is no word on what caused the crash

It is unclear how long the ramp will remain closed.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.