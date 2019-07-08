Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Former Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty in corruption case
by Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 11:47 am EDT
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2015 file photo, state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Benton, speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark.. Hutchinson, a former Arkansas lawmaker who is also the governor's nephew, is changing his plea to federal charges he spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on trips, groceries and other personal expenses. A notice for a change of plea hearing was filed Monday, June 24, 2019, for Hutchinson, who pleaded not guilty in September and had been seeking to have the charges against him dismissed. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A former Arkansas lawmaker who is the governor’s nephew has admitted to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes to help a health non-profit as part of a plea deal in a sprawling federal corruption investigation.
Former Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson pleaded guilty in federal court in Missouri on Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. Hutchinson admitted he was hired as outside counsel for Preferred Family Healthcare Inc. and in exchange took official action in the legislature to help the Springfield-based non-profit. Court records show Hutchinson was paid more than $350,000 in charity funds.
Hutchinson last month pleaded guilty to accepting bribes and filing a false tax return in a separate case.
Hutchinson is the son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson and Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s nephew.