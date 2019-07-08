Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
First US children's series with Alaska Native lead kicks off
by Rachel D'Oro, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 12:32 am EDT
This image released by PBS shows characters, from right, Molly, voiced by Sovereign Bill, her mother, voiced by Jules Koostachin, and father, voiced by Ron Harris, in a scene from the animated series "Molly of Denali." The animated show, which highlights the adventures of a 10-year-old Athabascan girl, Molly Mabray, premieres July 15 on PBS Kids. (PBS via AP)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Natives are sharing their world with a general audience in the nation’s first-ever children’s series featuring indigenous leads.
“Molly of Denali” premieres July 15 on PBS Kids. The animated show highlights the adventures of a 10-year-old Athabascan girl, Molly Mabray. Her family owns the Denali Trading Post in the fictitious community of Qyah (KAY’-ah), which has a diverse population.
Native Americans voice the indigenous characters.
The series is co-produced by Boston-based WGBH and animation partner Atomic Cartoons in collaboration with Alaska Native advisers and script writers.
The 30-minute show will run mornings seven days a week. WGBH executive producer Dorothea Gillim says PBS ordered 38 half-hour episodes besides the hour-long premiere
Each episode also includes a short video featuring real Alaska Native children living life in the vast state.