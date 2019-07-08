Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cyprus condemns Turkey's 2nd offshore gas drilling bid
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 10:12 am EDT
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus is condemning a second effort by Turkey to drill for gas in waters off its coast as an escalation in its breach of international law.
Cyprus said Monday it will defend with all diplomatic and legal means its sovereign rights against Turkey’s encroachment in waters where the east Mediterranean island nation has exclusive economic rights.
Turkey says it’s protecting its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots in the breakaway north of divided Cyprus to the area’s hydrocarbon deposits. The Turkish Fatih ship started drilling last month 42 miles off Cyprus’ west coast. A second vessel, Yavuz, has now sailed to a target area off the Karpas peninsula on Cyprus’ east coast.
The European Union has warned Turkey of sanctions. Cyprus also urged Ankara to re-engage in peace talks.
The Associated Press
